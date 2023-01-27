Dach had a short-handed assist, one shot on goal, three blocked shots and five penalty minutes over 22:01 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit.

Dach carried the puck through the neutral zone and over the blue line before slipping a pass to Rafael Harvey-Pinard for a shorthanded marker that tied the game, 2-2. He's been Montreal's most prolific point producer of late, registering nine points (five goals, four assists) over the last 10 games. He has a career-high 32 points and counting. The former Blackhawk, who was selected third overall in 2019, has unlocked the offense in his first season with the Canadiens.