Dach scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 2-1 shootout victory over Calgary. He added three shots on net and four penalty minutes over 22:27 of ice time.

Dach, who opened the previous game on the second line, was back with the first unit Monday. After an initial scoring burst when first promoted to the top line, Dach has just two assists over the last eight outings. But as long as his linemates are Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield (upper body) while also getting ample time on the power play, Dach is capable of providing value for fantasy managers.