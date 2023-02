Dach logged a short-handed assist and one shot on goal over 17:37 of ice time in Sunday's 6-2 win over Edmonton.

Dach helped finish off the Oilers, feeding Christian Dvorak for a shortie in the third period for the Canadiens' final tally. The fourth-year forward, who has hit the scoresheet in three straight contests, has 12 points over his last 14 games.