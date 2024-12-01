Dach had four shots on goal, two hits and four PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.
Dach did some good things Saturday -- he played with an edge and his four SOG were the most since Oct. 26 -- but his double-minor for high-sticking with 2:40 left in a tied game was not one of them. The infraction was more of a failed stick lift than an egregious offense, but that didn't matter when the Rangers eventually potted the winning tally with 24 seconds remaining while Dach was in the penalty box.
