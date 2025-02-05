Dach notched a pair of assists and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Dach helped out on an Alex Newhook tally in the second period and Brendan Gallagher's power-play goal in the third. The 24-year-old Dach has three multi-point efforts over his last 11 contests, earning four goals and three assists in that span. While he hasn't been very consistent, he's at least chipping in semi-regularly on offense. The center has 10 goals, 11 helpers, seven power-play points, 82 shots on net, 89 hits, 38 PIM, 34 blocked shots and a minus-26 rating through 53 appearances this season.