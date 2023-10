Dach sustained a lower-body injury during Saturday's game against Chicago and won't return to the contest.

Dach might have suffered the injury when he absorbed a big hit from Chicago's Jarred Tinordi late in the first period, which knocked him into the Blackhawks' bench, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago. Dach logged 4:40 of ice time before exiting the contest. If he's not available for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, then Michael Pezzetta might make his season debut.