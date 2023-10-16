Dach (lower body) is expected to be out of action long term, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports Monday.

Dach is still being evaluated regarding the full extent and severity of his lower-body injury but the current outlook is not good. At this point, fantasy players should probably be expecting Dach to be placed on injured reserve, if not LTIR, in the coming days. With Dach out of action, Sean Monahan figures to move into the second-line center role while Brendan Gallagher could see an uptick in power-play ice time.