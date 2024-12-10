Dach scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks.

Dach found the back of the net in the early stages of the second period, and he did it only 11 seconds after Troy Terry had given Anaheim the lead with a power-play goal. This was Dach's second marker of the season -- and first since Oct. 26 -- and he has only nine points across 28 games this season, so he doesn't have a lot of fantasy value despite holding a top-six role.