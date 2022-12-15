Dach scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa. He added one hit, one blocked shot and six penalty minutes over 18:01 of ice time.

Dach finished off a nifty behind-the-back pass from Jake Evans to bury his first goal in 15 games. The 21-year-old Albertan is up to 20 points through 29 games, threatening his previous career high of 26 points set last year over 70 contests. As a first-line forward and member of the power play, Dach is expected to set career marks in several categories.