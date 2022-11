Dach delivered three assists Saturday in a 6-4 loss to Las Vegas.

Dach is looking more and more comfortable in bleu, blanc et rouge. He's riding a four-game, seven-point scoring streak that includes six assists. Three of those seven points have come on the power play. Chicago gave up on Dach, the third overall pick in 2019, and Montreal is reaping the rewards. He, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki are a formidable trio for the Habs.