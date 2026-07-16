Canadiens' Kirby Dach: Gets one-year deal

Dach signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Canadiens on Thursday.

Dach had eight goals, 15 points, 31 PIM and 53 hits in 37 regular-season outings with Montreal in 2025-26. The 25-year-old has struggled to live up to his potential as a top-six power forward, and his lengthy injury history has certainly been part of the problem. He might surpass his career high of 38 points if he stays relatively healthy this campaign, but he's played in fewer than 60 games in each of the past four regular seasons.