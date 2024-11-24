Dach had one shot on net, one hit and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Dach's most notable contribution was a giveaway in his own end that resulted in Vegas' second goal. He's now gone 12 games without lighting the lamp, and much of that stretch came while he pulled shifts on the top line. The 23-year-old forward eventually skated on the fourth line in the final period. Dach has one goal, seven assists, 36 shots, 40 hits, 13 blocks, 10 PIM with a team-low minus-15 rating over 20 outings.