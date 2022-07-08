The Blackhawks traded Dach to the Canadiens on Thursday in exchange for the 13th and 66th overall picks in this year's Entry Draft, Pierre Lebrun of The Athletic reports.

Chicago is in full rebuild mode after trading Alex DeBrincat to Ottawa earlier in the day, although one could easily argue the 21-year-old Dach could have been part of the long-term solution for the Blackhawks. Dach has been banged up often throughout his brief NHL career, yet talented, big-bodied centers of Dach's age are notoriously difficult to get your hands on and Montreal had no issues trading multiple high picks to acquire him. The Habs fill their No. 2 center void behind Nick Suzuki with this trade after the club passed on Shane Wright with the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday's draft, instead opting for winger Juraj Slafkovsky. Health permitting, Dach should blow past his previous career-high of nine goals and 26 points set this past season.