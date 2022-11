Dach had a power-play assist, three shots on net, two hits and one blocked shot over 17:13 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Dach was the primary helper on Nick Suzuki's strike in the third period that made the game interesting at 3-1. It was the second consecutive game on the scoresheet for Dach, who had a pair of helpers in Saturday's win over the Blues. The 21-year-old winger has a goal and five assists through 10 games.