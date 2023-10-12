Dach had two assists, three shots on goal and three hits over 21:22 of ice time in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Canadiens' second line produced two goals and five points on the night. Alex Newhook struck twice, and Dach was the secondary helper on both. He also skated on the first-unit power play, getting 3:59 of ice time with Montreal up a skater. The 2019 third-overall draft pick by Chicago resurrected his career after joining Montreal last season, when he registered 38 points in 58 games. Dach will be allotted top-six minutes and begins the season on a line with two other first-round picks, Newhook (16th overall, 2019) and Juraj Slafkovsky (first, 2022).