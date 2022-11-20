Dach had a power-play assist, two shots on goal, one hit, one blocked shot and two penalty minutes over 21:18 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers.

Dach and Mike Hoffman patiently played pass at the top of the zone, before Dach found Cole Caufield at the left circle for a goal that knotted the game at two apiece. It was the second straight game with an assist for Dach, who has five power-play helpers and 13 points over the last 10 contests. A move to the top line has ignited the 21-year-old forward's offense.