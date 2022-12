Dach had a power-play assist, one shot on goal and two hits over 19:23 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Dach was the point man on the power play and fed Cole Caufield, whose one-timer put Montreal on the board. It was the Canadiens' first power-play goal in 22 tries. Dach has points in two straight games and four of the last seven. For the season, he has eight points while on the power play.