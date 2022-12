Dach had a power-play assist, five shots on goal, one hit and two penalty minutes over 18:51 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Edmonton.

Dach provided the secondary helper on Nick Suzuki's first-period goal. The assist snapped a three-game pointless streak for the 21-year-old Dach, a Fort Saskatchewan native playing in front of friends and family. Dach has 18 points over 24 games, tapping into the offense that made him a first-round pick of the Blackhawks in 2019.