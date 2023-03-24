Dach logged two power-play points -- a goal and an assist -- and had three shots on net over 24:00 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Boston.

Positioned at the side of the net, Dach finished off a perfect feed from Mike Matheson for his 14th goal of the season -- fifth on the power play -- and his second tally in as many games. He's produced three points overall in the two games since returning from a 16-game absence due to a lower-body injury. With Josh Anderson (ankle) done for the season, players like Dach will be looked on to take up some offensive slack. He's reborn with the Canadiens after the first-round pick stumbled in Chicago; Dach has a career-high 36 points (14 on the power play) over 55 games for Montreal.