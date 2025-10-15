Dach scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kraken.

Dach has centered the second line early in the campaign, earning two points over four contests. He's added four shots on net, five hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. Dach's in a good position, especially with a spot on the power play, but he'll need to stay healthy to cash in on all of that potential. He's played in at least 70 games just once in his first six NHL seasons.