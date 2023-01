Dach scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Dach opened the scoring with his power-play tally in the second period, beating Igor Shesterkin with a wrist shot on an odd-man rush. The 21-year-old Dach now has three goals in his last five contests. He's up to 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) through 44 games this season.