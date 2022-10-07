Dach scored a power-play goal and had three shots on net in Thursday's 4-3 preseason loss to Ottawa.
Dach was camped at the side of the net and redirected a pretty feed from Brendan Gallagher to knot the score at two goals apiece. Dach has a goal and an assist in three preseason appearances while seeing ample time on the power play.
