Dach posted an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

This was Dach's fourth game back after he missed nearly three weeks due to an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old forward has been in a middle-six role since his return, so his scoring contributions are likely to remain limited. He's at eight goals, seven assists, 47 shots on net, 53 hits and a minus-2 rating over 36 appearances this season.