Dach contributed a goal in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets on Thursday.

Dach got off to a slow start this season, recording just a goal and three points in eight contests. He's bounced back lately though, registering at least a point in each of his last three games. That's brought him up to two goals and seven points in 11 contests in 2021-22. He only recorded 26 points in 70 games with Chicago last season, but he was taken with the No. 3 pick in 2019 and has plenty of upside.