Dach started at center on the second line and had two hits over 18:25 of ice time in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Dach, who had been part of the first line, was dropped to second-line center to open the game. Brendan Gallagher's lower-body injury apparently triggered line tweaks by Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis. Josh Anderson opened on the top line. After a listless first two periods, the coach put the lines in a blender, and Dach found himself back home on the top line with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki for the third period.