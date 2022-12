Dach registered an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Dach helped out on a Johnny Kovacevic goal in the first period. The helper was Dach's second in three games, but he's now gone 12 contests without a goal. The 21-year-old remains in a top-line role, and he's up to four tallies, 15 helpers, 44 shots on net, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 26 appearances.