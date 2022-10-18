Dach scored a power-play goal in overtime to give Montreal a 3-2 win over Pittsburgh on Monday. He finished with two shots on net and two penalty minutes over 13:22 of ice time.

Dach finished off a nice feed from Sean Monahan to cement the Canadiens' second win of the season. He's centering the third line but is getting ample time on the second power-play unit. Dach has a goal and an assist through the first four games.