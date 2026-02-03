Dach scored a goal and placed four shots on net in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Dach struck the back of the net for Montreal's third goal of the night to give them a 3-2 lead before the Wild forced overtime. With the twine finder, the 25-year-old forward is up to seven goals,11 points, 32 shots on net, 28 hits and 21 blocked shots across 22 games this season. Despite a foot injury keeping him out of the lineup for nearly two months, Dach has provided steady scoring when he's been healthy. He currently has a three-game point streak, and his strong all-around numbers make him a solid streaming option in deep fantasy leagues that value category coverage.