Dach had a goal and an assist in a 7-3 win against the Avalanche on Thursday.

The points were Dach's first since his return from injury on Jan. 20, and his first since Nov. 8, 2025 (eight games). He has never lived up to his promise as the third overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. And he's never been healthy -- Dach has never played more than 70 games a season, and that was 2021-22. Yes, there's promise, but there are a lot of headaches, too.