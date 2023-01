Dach scored a power-play goal and had two hits over 19:38 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blues.

Dach scored with time winding down on Ivan Barbashev's double-minor for his second power-play goal of the season. Ten of his 24 points have come on the man-advantage unit. Like several of his teammates during a losing streak, Dach has been ice cold with one point over the last eight contests.