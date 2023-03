Dach scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning. He added one hit and one blocked shot over 20:44 of ice time.

Dach returned to the ice after missing 16 games with a lower-body injury. The 22-year-old made an impact early, scoring his 13th goal midway through the first period. He was back on the top line, which has changed frequently of late, along with Nick Suzuki and Rafael Harvey-Pinard.