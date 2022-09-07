Dach agreed to terms on a four-year, $13.45 million contract with Montreal on Wednesday.
Dach was a restricted free agent when he was acquired by the Habs from the Blackhawks during the offseason. In his previous three seasons with Chicago, the 21-year-old center racked up 19 goals and 40 assists in 152 games, including a new personal best of 26 points last year. With the addition of Sean Monahan (hip), Dach may have to settle for a bottom-six role at least to start the season but should push for a bigger role throughout the campaign.
