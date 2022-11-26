Dach had a shootout goal that sealed the victory in Friday's 3-2 road decision over the Blackhawks.

Dach was quiet during regulation, managing just one shot over 18:47 of ice time, but celebrated the shootout winner in front of the Chicago crowd that booed him earlier in the game. The former Blackhawk is thriving on the Canadiens' top line with 17 points over 21 games. Both of his linemates -- Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield -- also potted goals in the shootout.