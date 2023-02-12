Dach scored a goal on his lone shot in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders. He added three hits and one blocked shot over 19:29 of ice time.

Dach's one shot was a redirect of a Mike Matheson pass that eluded Semyon Varlamov to the far side. It tied the game at 3-3 and set up OT. The tally was his second in two games and gave him five points (four goals) over the last five contests. After a stretch on the top line earlier this season ignited his offense, Dach's turned himself into a competent second-line point-producer that doesn't need the comfy confines of the team's most gifted offensive talents.