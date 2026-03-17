Dach will be out for 2-4 weeks as a result of his upper-body injury.

Dach was hurt in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Anaheim. The 2019 No. 3 overall pick's season has been plagued by injuries once again, and he'll now be out of the lineup until at least the end of March. Since Dach is sidelined, Zachary Bolduc, who was a healthy scratch Sunday, will draw back into the lineup Tuesday against the Bruins in a massive divisional game. Dach has posted eight goals, 14 points, 45 shots, 43 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 32 appearances in 2025-26.