Dach had an assist, one shot on net and two hits over 14:17 of ice time in Thursday's 6-2 win over Arizona.

The third line got Montreal on the board at the 1:58 mark of the first period, as both Dach and Jonathan Drouin had a go at Connor Ingram before Josh Anderson banged home the second rebound. It was the second consecutive game with a point for Dach, who has a goal and two assists through five games.