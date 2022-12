Dach notched an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Dach set up Mike Hoffman for the game-winning goal 1:08 into overtime. the helper was Dach's third point in the last four games. He's moved from top-line right wing to second-line center recently -- that may be better for his overall game long-term, but it's a downgrade for his offense currently. The 21-year-old is up to five goals, 17 helpers, 52 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 32 contests.