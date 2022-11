Dach had two assists, one on the power play, and one hit over 19:38 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 win over Pittsburgh in overtime.

Dach was involved in the game-tying goal and overtime winner, his fourth multi-point game in the last seven. His season exploded after Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis put him on the top line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. He has 14 points over 15 games and is set to shatter his previous career high of 26 points amassed over 70 games last season.