Dach had a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits over 17:26 of ice time in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Capitals.

The Canadiens worked a 4-on-3 man advantage with aplomb, as Dach and Nick Suzuki set up Cole Caufield's one-timer early in the second period. The helper was Dach's eighth on the power play (nine points overall) and gave him 23 points over 37 games. After a couple weeks of experimentation, Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis reunited Dach with Suzuki and Caufield on the top line for both even-strength and power-play situations.