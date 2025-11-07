Dach scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Dach has three goals over his last two games. The 24-year-old had been dropped to the fourth line earlier in the season, but his recent rebound in performance has gotten him back into the middle six. Overall, he has four goals, two helpers, 17 shots on net, 12 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 11 appearances.