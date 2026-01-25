Dach sustained a hand injury in a fight during Saturday's game against Boston and is questionable to return to the match, per Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette.

Dach had 3:50 of ice time and received a five-minute major for sparring with Jonathan Aspirot before exiting the game. The 25-year-old Dach was appearing in just his third game since returning from a foot injury. If Dach can't play Tuesday versus Vegas, then Joe Veleno might draw back into the lineup.