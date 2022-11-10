Dach scored two goals on four shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Dach put the Canadiens up 3-0 in the first with what ended up becoming the game-winning goal, then stifled Vancouver's third-period comeback bid by finishing off the scoring after the Canucks had cut a 4-0 deficit in half. The Canadiens are benefiting from Chicago's curious rebuilding strategy of trading away promising young players, as Dach's showcasing the skills that prompted the Blackhawks to draft him third overall in 2019. Skating on Montreal's top line and No. 1 power-play unit, Dach has compiled three goals and nine points over his last six games.