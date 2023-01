Dach picked up two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

He helped set up Mike Hoffman's game-winner in the second period and Josh Anderson's insurance tally in the third. Dach has already set a new career high with 29 points this season in 45 games, and while the 21-year-old hasn't become a consistent force yet in his first season with Montreal, he continues to flash the upside that made him the third overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.