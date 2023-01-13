Dach scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Predators.

After scoring Montreal's second goal of the first period following a bad giveaway by Nashville rookie netminder Yaroslav Askarov, Dach set up Cole Caufield for a one-timer in the third that proved to be the game-winner. The 21-year-old forward is still struggling with his consistency, but over the last six games Dach has two goals and four points, with all but Thursday's goal coming on the power play.