Dach scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to Philadelphia.

Dach cut the score to 3-1 early in the second period to queue Montreal's comeback. He fired a rebound off the end boards from deep in the right circle that beat Dan Vladar. Then 1:03 later, he snapped a one-timer into the left side of a gaping net from the bottom of the left circle on a cross-ice pass from Ivan Demidov. Dach snapped a five-game goal drought. He has three goals, two assists and 15 shots in 10 contests this seasons.