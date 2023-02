Dach (illness) skated briefly Saturday morning but won't play Saturday per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Dach is still dealing with an illness that kept him out of Thursday's game in Carolina and he'll now miss a second game. The 22-year-old Dach has a career best 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) through 54 games this season. Alex Belzile will move up to the second line in Dach's absence.