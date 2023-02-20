Dach (illness) will not travel with the team for Tuesday's road clash with the Devils, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Despite not making the initial trip with the team, Dach could still link up with the Hab ahead of Friday's matchup with the Flyers. It will be the third straight game on the shelf for Dach due to his lingering illness. Prior to his absence, the 22-year-old center was performing well with four goals and two assists in his last seven contests, including a pair of power-play goals.