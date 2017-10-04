Play

Baun was acquired by Montreal for Andreas Martinsen on Wednesday.

In a swap of minor leaguers, Baun will report to AHL Laval for the 2017-18 season. Baun recorded a fair 34 points in 74 games last year with AHL Rockford, and can be called up to Montreal if injuries arise.

