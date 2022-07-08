Hutson was selected 62nd overall by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

An offensive rearguard with one of the highest hockey IQs in the entire draft, Hutson saw his stock rise at the World U18's in which he was named Best Defenseman in the tournament. Hutson logged significant minutes all season long for the US NTDP and his brain will give him a chance to contribute in all three zones as a professional, but he's 5-foot-8 and listed at just 148 pounds. Unless something changes, Hutson's long-term role is likely that of a power play specialist who will have his minutes managed at even strength. A native of Chicago, Hutson is looking at multiple seasons at Boston University.