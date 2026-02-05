Hutson scored a goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Hutson has a goal and four assists during his four-game point streak. The 21-year-old defenseman reached the 10-goal mark for the season with this tally. He's added 48 assists, 16 power-play points, 91 shots on net, 90 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-22 rating over 57 appearances. Hutson has quickly established himself as one of the top fantasy blueliners in the league in his two NHL seasons.